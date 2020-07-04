On behalf of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, I am writing to say how happy we are to see the county trending ever more blue, and to see how many of the recent letters to the editor are following that trend. We invite those letter writers (and anyone else who agrees with them) to connect with us, your local Democratic Party.
Our office at 1080 West Patrick St. (Suite E) will be opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11. The maximum capacity for now is 10 people, and masks are required. We’ll have signs and other campaign materials for you; and depending on when you arrive, you may be able to meet one or more of the Board of Education candidates.
If you don’t feel ready to go out in public, visit frederickdemocrats.org, where you can sign up for our newsletter and volunteer to write postcards or call voters. Be sure to check our calendar for upcoming club meetings, too — now via Zoom, of course. See you soon.
Deborah Carter
Walkersville
Deborah Carter is chair of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee.
