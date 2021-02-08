Has mail delivery reverted to the Pony Express days? It seems like we have gone back to the Pony Express or stagecoach deliveries which took about three or four weeks.
I received mail postmarked Dec. 3 on Jan. 10. Checks mailed the 10th of December arrived 30 days later. Bills with a due date are already late when they are received. Bill payments mailed Nov. 30 never arrived.
This results in late payment charges or in the case of credit cards, having them denied when you try to use them. What happens when our check does not reach the electric company on time? Will they shut off our electricity?
When I was in school, to alleviate extra mail delivery over the holiday, the postal service hired temps to sort and sometimes deliver. College students on semester break were happy to earn some spending money. I hoped after the holiday things would even out, but they have not. Why not?
(4) comments
Problems at the USPS are entirely synthetic - part of an ongoing process by the GOP to starve government in general of personnel and resources, so that it can be blamed for failing and privatized to the enrichment of GOP donors. We need to support government institutions, not sabotage them.
Why not? Start with Louis DeJoy, the Trump-appointed businessman who's done everything he can to screw up the Postal Service and is about to launch another round of "efficiency" measures. It's a full-court press to convince the public that USPS doesn't work and should be privatized, to the benefit of companies like the one DeJoy is still associated with.
[thumbup]
And postal workers are out for illness.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.