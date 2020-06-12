Having retired a few years ago, I have had the privilege of volunteering in several areas of the Frederick Community. Partly because of our proximity to Washington, D.C. and Baltimore we have many people from different backgrounds and nationalities. I have really enjoyed this experience and have learned a lot serving with such a diverse group.
So my message to those who are questioning who should be heard.
All Lives Matter and we are all members of the same human race. We need to treat others with respect and the kindness they deserve.
(4) comments
Morgan Freeman said racism will end when we stop calling white people white and black people black.
Chances are, if history is a good barometer, little will change after these latest protest. The police are not responsible for systemic racism. I imagine if 1 out of a 1000 protesters had the courage to be a law enforcement officer in any of our inner cities for just a couple of weeks their opinions would change dramatically..
BLM has become a token cause for the real reason the protests and riots are happening.
The police may not be responsible for the systemic racism that plagues our nation, but they are responsible for the disproportionate amount of abuse and brutality against minorities. As supposed community "leaders", police officers should be above the mindset that someone is a criminal just because of the color of their skin. But as we are seeing more and more lately, cops are more suspicious of black people than they are of whites. How can society change when those who are supposed to lead by example have the mindset that all black people are violent criminals? When community "leaders" at both the local and national level treat people of color differently, it makes it difficult to eliminate that mindset from the public.
"But as we are seeing more and more lately, cops are more suspicious of black people than they are of whites."........perhaps we need more pictures of perps in the FNP news. It seems to me, without an accurate audit, that the majority of the perps pictured are black or hispanic. Are blacks and hispanics committing more crimes or are whites getting away with crimes? I certainly hope the latter is not true. [ninja]
Anecdotally, in the 1990s, I worked in an office that overlooked I-270 in lower MontCo. There was a stretch on the southbound side that seemed to be a favorite area for police to pull over vehicles. I had binoculars in the office because there were some great views. I was 12 stories up. For about a year, I kept an informal count of who was pulled over, to the best of my ability to ascertain that. The fraction that were black was around 50%. My data set was obviously incomplete but I did find the numbers intriguing.
