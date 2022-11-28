As the outgoing chair of the Frederick County Democratic Party, I’d like to share a few thoughts with my fellow Democrats.
Each day since Nov. 8, the Board of Elections (majority Republican, by the way) gave us more good news than the day before: the Students First slate gaining votes for school board; Jerry Donald, Brad Young and Renee Knapp winning their County Council races; and two Orphans’ Court seats going to Democrats. Finally, we learned that Jessica Fitzwater had been elected our next county executive.
And each day since Nov. 8, I also received dozens of concerned calls, emails, and texts — not to mention the flurry of frantic social media posts — from Democrats terrified at the prospect of County Executive Michael Hough or Board of Ed member Cindy Rose. “What can we do? How did the party let this happen? We won’t survive four years of this extremism!”
You know who didn’t contact me in a panic? Folks who had spent the previous months working to support Democratic candidates — those who raised money, wrote LTEs, sent postcards, knocked on doors, made phone calls, hosted house parties, volunteered at events, put up yard signs, and otherwise threw themselves into the democratic process.
So, to all my Dem friends, I say: Remember that panic. Remember it all the way from now until the next election. So, you voted. That’s great; you should vote. It’s expected, not exceptional. But if all you did was vote (or complain on social media and vote), then please remember how you were feeling on Nov. 9, and keep on remembering it.
If you want to avoid that horror, that sickness in the pit of your gut, then get out of the echo chamber and work for your candidates. Tell your colleagues and friends. Register voters. Join a GOTV text bank. Hand out literature at the polls. The most recent numbers show almost 9,000 more registered Democrat than Republican voters in the county, but we can’t rely on those numbers alone to do the job for us.
If you woke up on Nov. 9 thinking, “Gosh, I wish someone had done a little more to get Dems elected,” then my question for you is this: Why weren’t you that someone?
I had two Democratic signs because two candidates’ workers asked, and my yard is a magical place that instantly hypnotizes passersby. Do not resist, it is futile. I was a confident Independent.
