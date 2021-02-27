It has just been almost 30 days since new residents moved into the White House and into the house designated for another official of the United States. I find it hard to believe that in such a short period of time so much has changed.
I no longer have to "grin and bare it" when I turn on the news and hear that orangy man scream and holler about a stolen election. And I don't have to hear the countless diatribes coming from people who believe him. And although we still have grim news reported like the conditions in Texas and the COVID-19 casualties, somehow or other, it seems that we are experiencing a calm after the storm.
Now for some of the most apparent changes. Would the 45th President of the United States be standing with his wife among 500 lit candles on the portico of the White House with Amazing Grace playing during a minute of silent prayer while we remember the more than 500,000 Americans who have perished during this pandemic? And at the daily press briefings, we now see a competent person who intelligently answers all of the reporters' questions.
Practically every day, we see the 46th president speak to us gently but emphatically about his agenda to restore our country to its place among the nations of the world. And when candidates for the president's cabinet are interviewed on television, such as Merrick Garland. We are privileged to hear a man who should have been a Supreme Court justice speak so eloquently and knowledgeably that we are exalted that he will be the next Attorney General. Although there are still many serious problems facing this new administration, somehow, we feel relieved that there are intelligent and qualified people who will attack these all too many problems that have arisen during the past four years.
I know that I feel like a young, enthusiastic cheerleader hoping that this team can work miracles and get us back on track. Yes, it has been just a month that President Biden and Vice President Harris and their cohorts have assumed their leadership roles, but what a difference a month makes!
And we no longer have the bullying and name calling from the Commander in Chief because someone pointed out something that could have been done better. I just hope that President Biden’s focus on science and facts seeps down to the gullible folks who believed his predecessor’s lies.
