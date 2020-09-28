I note that the newspaper failed to include the 1952 Frederich High School Cadets in its survey and voting for the best county high school football teams of all time.
I was member of the 1952 team and a 1954 Frederick High School graduate. The 1952 team was the first state school to go undefeated in a 10-game season.
True, there was no playoff series as now occurs, but we did play teams from Washington, Allegheny, Montgomery, Harford and several other counties and that was back in the days when Baltimore County did not have interscholastic football.
Many of our team members have passed and those remaining are all octogenarians. Nevertheless, back in 1952, we were champions in our hearts and minds and we are still champions to this day.
Raymond Wright
Gettysburg
(2) comments
Whoa, to be this sharp! I'd tip my hat if I knew where it was
No doubt that they were great. BUT TJ and none of the other Frederick County Schools had interscholastic football then either. My own high school in northern New York was undefeated in 1951.
