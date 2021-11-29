On August 25, 2020, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse left his home in Illinois and traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, ostensibly to help keep the peace and to offer first-aid, if needed. While in Kenosha, Kyle openly carried an AR-15 rifle, that he illegally obtained. He shot three people with the illegally purchased weapon, two of which died, and he was subsequently charged with homicide. His trial began on Nov. 1, and his primary defense was self-defense. He was found not guilty of all charges.
The self-defense argument is a common defense strategy. However, when one places themselves in a situation, as he did, normally that can weaken a self-defense argument. If a police officer steps in front of a moving vehicle and then shoots because he is in danger, the self-defense argument fails, because he placed himself in danger. In general terms, an officer, and a citizen, cannot place themselves in front of a vehicle to create a self-defense argument. Did Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions place him in a position to claim self-defense?
I was not at the trial and commenting on the trial and jury’s verdict is not my intent. My question is, will the ruling have unintended consequences? Can private persons respond to any location in the country and carry weapons under the pretense of protecting property? The only person Kyle shot that survived said he believed Kyle was an active shooter. If that individual had shot and killed Kyle, would he have faced charges?
What affect will this verdict have on future cases, related to both self-defense and placing oneself in a dangerous situation?
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
