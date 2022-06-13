It was heartbreaking to get a call from my adult son, saying he won’t send his 2-year-old to kindergarten in the future unless there are armed guards at the door. I’m so frustrated hearing leaders talk about how outraged they are, and then nothing is done. This happens over and over.
The issue with guns, mental illness, poor parenting and social media is not going to be solved anytime soon. What do we do? I won’t embarrass myself saying I understand how the National Guard works or the role of resource officers or what part community policemen can play in making schools safer. Here’s what I think I know. The NG are required to honor their commitment by performing certain activities. If you asked members of the NG in any community to volunteer a day every few weeks to guard a school, I feel they would do that. I also think that off-duty police would volunteer to guard a school when needed on a rotating basis. It doesn’t have to be a huge commitment of time — if everyone takes a turn and you can take away the excuse that there isn’t enough money. I can’t think of any other way to do something!
Now, to the parents.
I was told by a teacher there is a “no backpack” policy that requires students to keep backpacks in their lockers for safety purposes. One student refuses to comply. The parents were called, and their response was: “Don’t expect him to take it off.” How can we expect children to function in society if there are no consequences at home for not following the rules? When did we start allowing kids to have no respect for the rules, or for authority figures? I knew there would be trouble at home if I got in trouble at school. We must do better in our villages. We can no longer expect that people we’ve voted into office are going to fix this. I don’t have all the answers, but until something changes, and it probably won’t, can’t we take matters into our own hands in our own communities and at least try for the kids. They deserve our protection and for us to be proactive so they can enjoy being kids and not have to worry about getting shot in their classrooms. Thank you.
Carol Atherly
Myersville
(3) comments
As awful and unprecedented as our school shootings problem has become, the number of school shootings pale in comparison to kids shot at home and elsewhere.
Also, a punk with an AR-15 and a death wish can take down a weekend warrior National Guardsman in a split second.
So your solution is to turn schools into essentially prison compounds, with razor wire fences, armed guards, and regular searches. That will have no consequences for our children and society, I’m sure.
All this over a love of guns.
