Living in our democracy, there is an expectancy that includes equity and equality for everyone. As a country, we have always strived to move in this direction. However, there have been times when we have encountered divergent paths. Is this one of those times, and are we being tested?
When Hillary Clinton was being investigated for her emails, we heard chants of “lock her up.” She did possess classified documents, so the investigation was warranted. Now that Trump’s home has been searched by the FBI, and boxes of top-secret documents were discovered after being informed there were no more hidden in his house, we’re not hearing “lock him up.” What we are hearing is that the FBI should be defunded and investigated. Those words and beliefs reflect fascists’ principles. Believing that one should be immune from any legal authority but that same authority should be used against your perceived enemies for political purposes is not a democratic value.
