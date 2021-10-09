I have just read today’s paper (Oct. 1) and cannot believe what I read. How can the county give $1,000 to employees so they will get vaccinated (County to reward vaccinated employees with $1K) and at the same time allow Alive @ Five (Alive @ Five ends on a ‘high note,’ concludes for summer) be performed to a crowd of unmasked people?
Granted it’s outside but look at the pictures in your paper. Any social distancing?
Even more serious is the increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as reported in the same edition of the paper.
This is a bad decision, Ms. Gardner.
Joan Rose
Frederick
