Novel viruses exploit opportunities, like voting in Wisconsin, wherever it finds them. Maryland’s current efforts are making us safer now, but history shows we may still be vulnerable later. In 1917, a new flu struck in the American heartland. Soon after, recruits gathered to train for WWI. They brought it to Europe. Nations at war (like ours) discouraged reporting out of fear that headlines would harm the war effort. Neutral Spain’s uncensored newspapers sounded the alarms.
During its most deadly second wave, the "Spanish Flu" wrecked Philadelphia, exploiting crowds gathered for the Liberty Loan Parade. San Francisco and St. Louis didn’t end up with bodies in the streets because their leaders listened to experts instead of doing what was politically expedient. They canceled parades, closed businesses, promoted hand-washing and more. Yet they were hit hard by the third wave anyway.
Public measures were relaxed too soon. It sailed into the San Francisco Bay from abroad and trekked over land from East Coast hot spots to sicken St. Louis. We don’t have to suffer in vain today. Our leaders can plan based on test results. Strategies coordinated by our federal government can deploy the weapons modern medicine has provided for us. Uncensored experts can tell us what we need to know and update us as their understanding evolves. We all desperately want to hear that we’re free to work and play again, but we can’t know until most Americans have been tested.
How can we reach these benchmarks when widespread testing isn’t happening? States can’t prepare effectively when they are forced to compete for supplies. Even as New York wins bids with its vast resources, they fill refrigerated trucks and dig mass graves. Competitive pricing wastes tax money that every city, county and state is going to need to recover.
We need clear and consistent guidelines communicated to us by an executive who consults with experts without feeling threatened or upstaged. Healing requires a compassionate leader who cares about all Americans, not just supporters, one we can trust to promote treatments that prove viable and admit he was wrong if they don’t. We’d be safer sooner led by a team player willing to partner with world leaders regardless of whether they flatter, sell trademarks, or patronize hotels.
Governor Hogan’s measures are protecting us, but without coordination from the top, even us lucky folks in the "Free State" may end up sicker, poorer and stuck inside for longer.
