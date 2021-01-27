While many of us spent Wednesday, Jan.20 watching inauguration festivities, Frederick County Superintendent Teresa Alban quietly announced that, despite concerning health metrics and a stalled vaccine distribution, FCPS will be moving forward with the hybrid model of learning. This will put educators and school staff in the buildings Wednesday, Jan. 27 and students in classrooms on Feb, 16.
This decision, which was seemingly made unilaterally by Dr. Alban, will contribute to worsening community spread and further disruption to students’ learning, but offer little support or benefit to families. Though the announcement highlighted the use of guidance from the Health Department and the CDC, reopening when the seven day positivity rate in Frederick County is 7.6% is directly contradictory to this guidance. Likewise, the FNP reported on Jan. 19, just a day before this announcement, that hospitalizations for COVID in Frederick County reached an all-time high. Additionally, the percent of occupied ICU beds in Maryland hospitals is far higher than the CDC recommends for reopening schools. The risks of exacerbating this spread by introducing in-person learning is deadly.
Additionally, the current plan brings students into the classroom for only two shortened days a week and requires many teachers to provide instruction in-person and virtually at the same time. This will require schools to make major changes to schedules, meaning many students, whether they opt for hybrid or virtual, will have to switch teachers in the middle of the school year. With only two days of shortened in-person instruction, this model will only further burden working parents and complicate the lives of families while making the classroom environment more difficult for teachers and students to connect.
When reviewing the risks of additional community spread and the complete lack of benefits to students and families, you have to ask, what is Dr. Alban thinking?
