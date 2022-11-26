I am writing in response to the Nov. 21 column (Page A9 of The Frederick News-Post) titled “Pro-life policymakers must go on offense.”
I do not condone abortion, but then again I have not had to walk in the shoes of anyone who has had to deal with this situation.
I have some ideas that might help relieve the need for abortion.
One, make health care universal to everyone. This would allow people to better cope with having a baby.
Two, improve the possibility of being able to feed the baby. Food banks are in crisis. Senior citizens are hungry. Many citizens are hungry in Frederick and also need housing.
Three, provide a livable wage to workers so they can have food and shelter.
Four, revive the child tax credit and lift kids out of poverty (hunger). Even with this help, there are too many facing hunger.
Five, all children should be fed gratis at school. It is shameful in this country to think that kids arrive at school hungry. (Pay the rent or eat is a bad proposition.)
Six, have freeloading corporations contribute their fair share to the situation. Pay taxes. Not a new idea is it?
Seven, provide education to all who seek it. Brains produce results. Skills produce results. People are America’s greatest asset, and we are not good to our people.
Where is the free availability for birth control? Free choice is free choice.
