Our current thinking, news and network coverage has been on what the government is doing and what we, individually, should be doing to battle the pandemic. There is another group that could make a difference and has enormous clout and wealth.
This group has thus far stayed on the sidelines. Yes, there have been some billionaires and millionaires, music and theater mega stars, major league players who have found a way to help and have donated millions to various struggling groups, causes and medical centers. But is it enough?
The richest 5 percent in America own two-thirds of the wealth. So when a national problem emerges, what should be the role of the rich? Unfortunately, there is no one spokesperson for the rich or one organization or association that represents their thinking and unifies their actions. Instead what we have now is that some rich individuals find a way and place to donate money to a cause. There is no one that we, the people, can appeal to.
The best numbers available say that the richest 5 percent in the United States have $35 trillion. Compare this to the recently signed virus stimulus package which is valued at $2.2 trillion and is all borrowed money. Ask yourself what is wrong with this picture? Our government has put out a safety ring for the nation, focused on the middle and lower classes. And they borrowed money to do so.
So how do we, the people, ask the rich to do their fair share? And what is their fair share? What are reasonable expectations? Can we have a discussion about the role of the rich during this pandemic? Can, and should, we the people expect more? Just asking.
