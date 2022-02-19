Oh no, the mask mandate has been lifted. My friends on the left must be heart broken. The passion they showed in support of it has been laudable.
How effective was it? Let’s find out using the numbers in the Frederick News-Post. It was in effect for 42 days. There were 5,413 cases and 28 deaths over the prior 42 days with no mandate. This is a survival rate of 99.48%. There were 12,880 cases and 80 deaths with the mandate. This is a survival rate of 99.38%.
The mandate was promoted as being the panacea. Why were there more cases and deaths with it? Almost every day a new record was set. I am sure the rationale will be that it would have been so much worse without it. Sorry, that is merely an assumption. I admit some of the masks are pretty even though they do not offer any protection.
To avoid any confusion I encourage everyone to get the vaccine and booster unless they have a health condition that prevents it. I am not minimizing those who have perished. Any death from a disease is one too many.
Now that the cases have dropped due to the natural course of the virus what will my friends use to continue the fear and panic rhetoric? I don’t know but I am sure there will be something to keep the hysteria continuing.
Ken Painter
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.