The County Council adopted a declaration that climate change is an emergency. But what can they do about this issue?
For one thing, they can preserve and expand our forests. The immediate issue is a county bureaucracy that is handing out commercial logging permits to property owners anywhere, including areas that they designate “resource conservation,” notably Sugarloaf Mountain. And what does that entail? The answer is a front loader the size of a large truck that crashes through the forest, destroying the smaller trees, the future of the forest, to take the trees that are large enough to make money. What they leave is a mess, including the exotic and invasive weeds that spread though a logging site.
This commercial practice is subject to abuse–parties that ignore guidelines and cut corners to maximize their revenues from timber sales. Naturally, a commercial harvest is all about money. And where does that money go? The primary beneficiary is these property owners. But they have money. They are not selling trees to pay bills. They are beefing up a financial portfolio. This is what Frederick County does about economic inequality. They facilitate the haves–to have more.
The parties that manage this program believe that they understand environmental issues better than the parties that study these issues. When a biologist from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources asked them to spare the mature timber on a steep slope above Bear Branch, the major watershed on Sugarloaf Mountain, home to a threatened and endangered fish — something that this biologist studies — they said thanks, but no thanks. They gave the property owner a permit to remove these trees.
This new idea, an environmental emergency, will make the case for resource conservation. By contrast, this old idea, commercial logging, is working against resource conservation. Would the real Frederick County please stand up?
Thank you for this informative post. Biologists have known for a while that mature trees actually support, rather than hinder, smaller trees. But apparently practice has not changed to accommodate this information. Thank you for pointing this out. We need intact forests more than ever.
