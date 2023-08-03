In his review of the film “Oppenheimer” (“A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’” The Frederick News-Post, July 22-23), Jake Coyle writes that the film “resides more imply in its subject’s fertile imagination and anguished psyche” and that “his brilliance comes from his limitlessness of thought.”

In exploring Oppenheimer’s anguish, the film could have used real footage of the massive devastation that Oppenheimer and company’s creation inflicted on the mostly civilian population of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

threecents
threecents

Easy to say now what we should have done back then during terrible times.

