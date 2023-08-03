In his review of the film “Oppenheimer” (“A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’” The Frederick News-Post, July 22-23), Jake Coyle writes that the film “resides more imply in its subject’s fertile imagination and anguished psyche” and that “his brilliance comes from his limitlessness of thought.”
In exploring Oppenheimer’s anguish, the film could have used real footage of the massive devastation that Oppenheimer and company’s creation inflicted on the mostly civilian population of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The 78th anniversary of these two bombings (Aug. 6 and 9) gives us pause to reflect on the 110,000 to 210,000 fellow humans instantly vaporized or dead within days.
Closer to home, there are photos of children near the Trinity test site playing in the “July snow” that fell on parts of New Mexico in 1945. These “Downwinders” did not know they were playing with radioactive fallout that would cause long-lasting damage to their health and for which they have yet to be compensated by their government.
Could these pictures render justice to the anguish of Oppenheimer’s soul or the fertility of his imagination?
What can we learn from the film “Oppenheimer”? Nuclear weapons must be eradicated, so call on your members of Congress (U.S. Rep. David Trone) to support U.S. HR77 (Embracing the goals and provisions of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons) and to extend and expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA).
Easy to say now what we should have done back then during terrible times.
