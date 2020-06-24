The removal of the statues of heroes of the Civil War is a wise and prudent move and hopefully their absence will also help remove intolerance and bigotry.
But what are we to do with the tons of stone which were used to create them? It would be a good idea to donate these unwanted works to artists in our schools, universities, and our cities and towns who will recycle them into works that represent peace, tolerance, understanding and projects that promote the opposite of what they stood for originally.
And what about making a base with the numbers 2020 to remind our future generations about a pandemic that took many lives. The materials could be recycled and placed in parks, in front of buildings, and in other prominent locations with a sign that told viewers the source of the materials and that we are sending a message that all things are able to change for the better.
Let's not let them sit in warehouses or junk yards gathering dust. Put those statues to a use that we can point to with pride.
