At the recent pro-Trump rally in Washington, supporters were encouraged to march to the Capitol and take charge. President Donald Trump told them, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Rudy Giuliani said they were going to find fraud, and added, "So let's have trial by combat."
The demonstrators then turned mob-like, breached the Capitol, and became insurrectionists. Windows were shattered, doors were broken, property was stolen, and five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. The officer was intentionally struck in the head with a fire extinguisher. Dozens were injured and after the Capitol was secured, dozens of weapons were found, including firearms, pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails.
This was not a protest. It was an attempt to take over the government. This was right out of the playbook of the “Turner Diaries.” First published in 1978, the book describes a race war that ends with the extermination of all non-whites. Within hate groups, this is commonly depicted as “RAHOWA," an acronym for “Racial Holy War."
In 2019, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there were 940 known hate groups in the U.S., a 55 percent increase since 2017. A few of categories of the groups include white nationalists, racist skinheads, Neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim.
This past July, the FBI director told congress, “a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence.”
If the insurgents that attacked our Capitol used just some of the weapons they brought with them, the results could have been much worse. Was the recent attack on our Capitol a trial run? When the Capitol was attacked, the insurgents said they would be back.
Thanks for bringing out the truth people need to hear.
I’m still asking, what do the Trump Republicans and these Hate Groups want? What is their vision of America, it’s Government, it’s feelings about the Rights afforded its Citizens of every color and creed? The Black Lives Matter protests have a stated goal, Racial Equality, equal Rights and Opportunity for all. What are the stated goals of the RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans)? One Party Rule, their Party? That’s what it seems to me. Republicans uber alles? What the heck do YOU want RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans)/BTT(BullyTagTeam)? What is your Bottom Line? No Government? Everybody do as they dang well please a.k.a. ANARCHY?? WHAT???
