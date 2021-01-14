Mr. Harry Carnes’ Jan. 5 letter to the editor (Next education secretary must look beyond public schools to fix problems) offered an argument for the necessity of investment in pre-K through 12 education. He reasons that failing schools should not be funded and caring parents should be given the opportunity to send their children to schools where their children have a greater chance of success. This is important, he states, to produce an informed and well-educated electorate to preserve the future of our democracy.
We are almost too late. Our democracy is presently at risk. Something is amiss when presidential abuse of power is ignored or condoned. Something isn't right when Congress debates the legitimacy of the results of the presidential election in spite of no evidence of fraud or voter irregularity. We have a problem when thousands of people storm the nation’s capital at the beckoning of the Wizard of Oz, parroting unsubstantiated claims of a stolen election and crackpot conspiracy theories.
It is fair to assume that supporters of the incumbent were educated in public or private schools, many of which were not failing. Yet these people appear to be easily manipulated, fatally uninformed and logically impaired. The schools alone cannot reverse this kind of delusion. The future feared by Mr. Carnes is now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.