What was The Frederick News-Post thinking when selecting the largest front page story for the April 7 edition? The decision to give top billing to an article about non-essential shopping during Maryland’s stay-at-home order is highly irresponsible.
Gardening during the pandemic in one’s own yard is great. However, showing photographs of people engaging in non-essential retail shopping, which is in violation of the governor’s orders is reckless.
And if that is not enough, the photographs show people without masks in place or other protective measures casually browsing the aisles. This is a horrible example to present to your readership.
There is plenty of other local news that could be covered and that would emphasize the importance of everyone’s participation to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Please use better sensibility in your future editorial decisions.
I found the photos thought-provoking. A cotton mask is hot. Wearing one prevents me from food shopping more than once a week. Just the thought. Outside you can distance while looking at plants but the mask is hot. I want to look at plants! I'd want to tug my mask down, outside, distanced, but then I've touched the mask and would have to use some hand cleaner, which substance I can't replace, as far as I know. I stayed home. Wish I could look at plants.
You can also ask why staying in-house is great and being outside in sun light is bad. What a bunch of malarkey.
Yes, it can be "malarkey" when good rules are misapplied. I get out to my back yard and it is fine.
Mr Blanchard: Maybe it didn’t occur to the Frederick News-Post editors that it’s suddenly their role to twist themselves into propagandists for the state’s covid-19 task force, portraying the citizenry as paragons of lock-down, face-masked virtue. Maybe they were thinking: we are still an independent newspaper whose job it is to report the world as it is, not as Dr Fauci & Co would like it to be.
🙄
Normalcy bias?
