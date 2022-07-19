Every American citizen, regardless of party affiliation, is being negatively impacted by the changes Joe Biden and his administration are forcing on our country. We have crippling inflation hovering around 9%, gas prices at close to $5 per gallon, and illegal immigrants crossing our southern border — there must be hundreds of these people that enter with guns and criminal intent. Yet, Joe Biden speaks of taking guns away from Americans, saying nothing about the illegal guns being smuggled into the country.
Look at the rise in crime in many large American cities, with little being done by Biden and his people.
There is now a shortage of some baby foods. We are told we should get help by the end of July. What are the babies going to eat between now and then? Parents must be in a frenzy trying to answer that question.
Published reports that touch on America’s problems state that Biden blames Putin for our issues. It is only him and the Democrats that are causing every problem.
Oh, and what do we hear from our Maryland Democratic congressional senators and representatives in the House? Nothing, which strongly indicates they support everything Biden is doing to ruin America, which includes all Marylanders, even those who voted for them. Why would anyone vote for any of them again? We now find that Rep. Jamie Raskin wants to eliminate the Electoral College. In my opinion, the reason for that is to eliminate the two-party system and go to a one-party system — socialism. I can think of absolutely no other reason.
The election this November must change both houses of Congress to Republican as well as put more Republicans into the Maryland legislature to bring our state to a political balance. Also, we need to replace Rep. Raskin and any socialist-leaning Democrats from Maryland in the U.S. Congress. We Maryland voters are the only ones who can do that.
William Bugg
Monrovia
Do we need to tell Mr Bugg to watch more than Fox ?News? And conspiracy websites. Every sentence drips with innuendo or falsehood. Time to go Mr. Bugg.
