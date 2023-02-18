I read the front-page story about Republicans opposing an alcohol bill ("GOP wing of delegation opposed to BYOB bill," The Frederick News-Post, Feb. 15) with fear and trepidation, and started laughing at the politics of absurdity by our members in the GOP delegation.
These Republican lawmakers refuse to help our local police officers enforce liquor laws on unlicensed businesses. What is up with that?
