There has been a lot of back and forth with changing, conflicting information in the past couple of months regarding COVID-19, and how to protect ourselves and others. I have three points/questions here.
The first is regarding face masks: now that they want everyone to wear masks when leaving home, it is crucial that people use them properly. Do not turn them inside out, as some people believe is the thing to do to indicate to others they may be sick. This renders them ineffective due to the way they’re made, so what’s the point?
Second, in a photo accompanying a recent article, you showed a woman whose mask was covering only her mouth, but not her nose. Ninety-nine percent of normal breathing is through the nose, so what’s the point? Cover it.
My last point is regarding reusable grocery bags, which many stores now ban. While this is commendable and protective for cashiers who pack people’s goods, when people pack their own groceries, as I do, what’s the point? I’m walking into your store wearing clothing and shoes, (believe me, if I took those off it would not be pretty) and as a woman I’m also carrying a purse, so if there is anything contagious on me, it’s much more likely to be on these items, and in much higher numbers, than on my reusable grocery bags.
Let’s try to use a little common sense. I have to believe there’s at least some of that somewhere around. Use your face masks correctly, and ban reusable bags for those who do not pack their own purchases.
Leatrice Urbanowicz
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.