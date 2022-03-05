Why is the Board of Education quickly moving to replace disgraced Superintendent Theresa Alban? The current majority on the Board were responsible for renewing Alban’s contract year after year. They were also responsible for giving her an $800K golden parachute after it was revealed 125 students suffered abuse under her (their) leadership.
The Frederick County Board of Education needs to put the brakes on any search for a new superintendent. It’s quite possible an entirely new, conservative majority known as the Education Not Indoctrination Slate, consisting of Nancy Allen of Middletown, Olivia Angolia of Middletown, Mark Joannides of Middletown and Cindy Rose of Petersville could take charge of Frederick County Public Schools come December 2022.
Will the new superintendent’s contract language prevent another golden parachute? Will it contain percentage increases in compensation locked in with every increase that flows to FCPS employees? How many of the voters know that every time the teachers received a raise the superintendent’s wages increased by the same percentage?
Linking the superintendent’s compensation to employees’ wages guarantees the superintendent will be continually fighting for salary increases over student needs.
On second thought, maybe that’s exactly why they are in a hurry? What better way to sabotage a joyful, hope-filled, student-focused and traditional vision for Frederick County’s students, parents and teachers than to saddle them with a progressive superintendent who may not be in lock-step with a new majority’s vision?
Nancy Allen
Middletown
Olivia Angolia
Middletown
Mark Joannides
Middletown
