Thanks to Don Burgess, Paulette Lee and Karl Bickel for reminding us in recent letters and a column what makes the present moment so fragile — and so necessary if we mean to finally become the truly exceptional and necessary nation and people we once imagined ourselves to be. [“When exactly was America so great?,” “The eroding of our nation’s democracy,” and “Let’s get it right this time.”]
Lately I’m also reminded that if my ancestors hadn’t found refuge here under the benevolent, determined gaze of the Statue of Liberty, they wouldn’t have lived long enough for me and my children and grandchildren to be alive today. But the most crucial thing the present moment and its spokespersons remind me of is that back then, before then and now, not everyone “created equal” was or is so lucky.
While remembering why my grandparents fled to this country from places where, as in some of our communities now, armed militias could come swooping down at any moment in the name of the kind of law and order that keeps despots in power, also reminded me of some of our nation’s best moments so far.
Times when we seriously reflected and made real progress toward making good on the promise of liberty and justice for all. For example, when our leaders appealed to our better angels; passed the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments and the civil rights acts; decided Brown v. Board of Education; enacted child labor and worker protection laws and broader human and environmental protections; when we helped rehabilitate the conquered, welcomed the refugee and dreamer, elected the first Black president and apparently embraced the prospect of the first woman VP. From outside the embattled groups with the most to gain — or lose — from this moment, it’s hard to imagine the sense of despair, betrayal and frustration that must follow every rollback to that progress by national and state legislatures, executive branches, or courts.
It seems undeniable that we haven’t come close yet to getting it right. Because we haven’t yet managed to keep from back-sliding into intentional or unintentional “forgetfulness” — the kind of polite distractedness, denial, or indifference that devastates social and natural environments, and can make civility not quite the saving grace we might wish it to be.
The mostly young protesters of varied origins, colors, and personal histories forcefully, but for the most part peaceably and with great self-restraint, remind us how crucial it is to hold onto and nurture the reawakened vision — to keep our worst fears from prevailing and our best dreams from dissolving into much less than greatness all over again.
America is a constant story of change. Within the boundaries of the greatest document of governance, the U.S. Constitution. While the interpretations of that document have been differing during the Republic, the respect for those ties that bind us is the first and most important of our civic responsibilities. And yes, that includes supporting those who exercise their 1st Amendment rights, no matter how repugnant. The public square is ugly, but strong. Where we get lost is when people and parties attempt to pretend that ALL of the rights and responsibilities aren't their responsibility. Or to attempt to deny exercise of those rights in an unconstitutional manner, such as unduly burdensome regulations of rights rendering them unavailable. One thing is certain, change is inevitable and to ignore that fact in support of political goals eventually fails the basic test of the American experience.
