Regarding the article about the FCPS budget meeting (“School board grapples with $40 million shortfall in draft budget,” May 5):
I have been in an administrative role for almost 25 years, and I have never heard a budget director or CFO use the words “we are stumped,” as Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh was quoted saying in The Frederick News-Post.
The role of the budget director/CFO is to set a budget and negotiate with the leadership team to come to terms with available funds. Funding is not and should not be unlimited.
FCPS received $72 million more for the next fiscal year than in the current fiscal year. The way you figure this out is to reduce amounts in certain programs, but not necessarily eliminate them, which according to the story, seems to be the FCPS budgeting methodology.
Given that the Department of Justice prioritized fixing special education, that funding should remain untouched. Therefore, if you have an extra $26 million ($72 million increase minus the $46 million for inflation), take $10 million from that, and you have $16 million left.
In order to keep all of the programs on the list intact, perhaps alter the amount for raises from $35 million to $16 million, which provides an increase of 3.3%.
I know that is lower than targeted, but if that needs to be raised, then individual programs can be trimmed, but not necessarily eliminated. This process is how rational budgeting should be done.
