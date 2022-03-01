When do irrational beliefs become reasonable?

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is being labeled an autocratic dictator for ending the trucker protest, and Putin is being hailed as a very smart person for invading Ukraine. This strange thinking process, which is incomprehensible to most of us, has become the norm within some far-right groups.
In fairness, prior to these latest events, we have come to expect, and have experienced, some convoluted attitudes and opinions. An early predictor occurred when a party stood behind a president that criticized the late Senator and patriot John McCain, and disparaged a Gold Star family.
Well before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, we knew that many have beliefs and thoughts that seem irrational and illogical. How unreasonable is it to refuse a free vaccine during a pandemic? After we experienced an insurrection, we had politicians telling us the rioters were just tourists. The word illogical does not adequately describe many of these beliefs. It should not have to be said, but science is real, and the world is round.
According to historical and military experts, Putin is using Hitler’s strategy of protecting his native-speaking populations by invading a sovereign nation. To believe Putin’s words is akin to thinking that “Far Side” cartoons reflect history. Facts and history are both important but seem to be ignored with the far-right perception of reality. Reading history, instead of banning books, would be helpful. Hitler banned and burned books as part of his strategy. Maybe, just maybe, not understanding or even knowing history could be part of the problem.
“To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child.” — Cicero
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
(6) comments
I believe the LTE writer has fallen prey to our corrupt corporate media cabal. She appears to believe what she is being told by the likes of CNN, MSNBC, WaPo, and NYT. Reality is clearly 180 degrees out from what she perceives it to be.
First... the LTE writer is a "He", not a "She". And he is using logic and facts to form his opinions, rather than just believing everything he is told by the likes of Fox, Newsmax, OAN, and the mouth of Donald Trump.
She is a he, and a retired Maryland State Trooper. And you’re the one that’s out of touch, piddle. Always have been.
When do irrational beliefs become reasonable?
The answer appears obvious. When you let emotion rule. When acute bias blocks objective reasoning and understanding. And when your thought process, twisted with emotion and ,and acute bias, seeks only information to support and feed the irrationality. Then your irrationality seems quite reasonable.
A quick follow up. One of the pluses of a Democratic Republic is that it allows the majority to filter out the irrational. We most likely will witness this with the red wave in November.
No. That’s called gerrymandering and voter suppression.
Here’s an example of your definition of “irrational beliefs becoming reasonable”: The irrational acts of the 1000’s insurrectionist on January 6, reasonable since they were directed to attack the Capitol by Trump and his sycophants.
