So exactly when was America great?
Was it when the Declaration of Independence said "All men (white males) were created equal?" Or when Founding Fathers like Thomas Jefferson bred slaves for profit to fund lavish lifestyles?
Maybe in 1857 when President Buchanan (from Pennsylvania) strong armed the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott decision that said Africans were inferior species "not included, and were not intended to be included ... [as] citizens in the Constitution."
Was it in 1860 when 40 percent of the north voted for Sen. Stephen Douglas (from Illinois) for president who maintained "this government was made by our fathers on the white basis, by white men for the benefit of white men and their posterity forever." How about in 1866 (a year after "American hero" General Sherman defeated slavery) when Sherman and "American hero" President Grant conspired to commit genocide, "We must act with vindictive earnestness against the Sioux, even to their extermination, men, women and children."
Or when the Supreme Court in its 1896 decision Plessy v. Ferguson upheld segregation as Constitutional saying, "A commingling of the two races" is "unsatisfactory." Maybe prior to 1920 when America considered women less worthy than Blacks and allowed Blacks to vote, but not women.
Was it in 1942 when America incarcerated Japanese American citizens in concentration camps. Or in 1978 when most of the schools in the south were still segregated.
Maybe in 1983 when "religious" schools like Bob Jones University were still denying admission to Blacks saying it was their constitutional "American right?" Was it from 2002 to 2006 when the American military committed human rights violations at Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay? How about up until 2016 when the last school district in America was desegregated 62 years after the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
Yes, I know, someone is going to say "Leave America if you don't like it." They are the problem.
There is nothing wrong with not being as great as we thought we were. There is nothing wrong with flaws as long as we acknowledge them and work on them, and I'm sorry, but the US has had plenty of flaws from the beginning. Nobody - no country - is perfect. We should always strive to do better, just as each of us as individuals should always strive to do better.
Mr. Burgess, maybe just maybe if America is not the great country that I feel, it is is due to people as yourself constantly trying to bring it down. Be thankful that you were born here, in a country, although maybe not perfect, where you can criticize it and not be put into prison or worse. Have a nice day, while and think about the millions of people from "perfect countries" who would trade places with you be here..
It has been said, ""If you look for the bad in people expecting to find it, you surely will." He proves the point. What a dark place his world must be. There's always the other side of that coin should he choose to flip it over.
The issue here is that those of color dont "always (have access to) the other side that coin." You clearly dont get that.
This from the supporter of a President who claims everything is dark and scary?? Really, Rick?
Find a country that is more "great", publicize it, and maybe the millions of people who sneak into our great country will go elsewhere.
In the meantime, enjoy the benefits of living in a free country and work to make it better. As my grandmother used to ask, "what have you done to make the world a better place today"?
[ninja]
Your position on making America "a better place today" with regard to systemic inequality is quite clear.
And your position on illegal immigration is now quite clear. Thank you. [thumbup][ninja]
Mr. Burgess,
Indirectly your letter's question answers itself. You have the freedom to openly criticize your country and your government. America became a great country when it formed a government and guaranteed this right.
"“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
You directly made your position known on the issue of systemic inequality by failing to acknowledge it.
jsk: Serious question. Do you think this is one of the only, or even few, countries where one can criticize their country or government?
