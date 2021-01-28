I enjoy (mostly) reading the Frederick News-Post's columns and columnists. I am challenged by many of the thoughts expressed, and I try to consider them fairly. I have lived in many states including several in what is called “the South” and have relatives in seven states.
The aspect of the conservative columns that most challenge me is their insistence that “small government is best.” “Small government” is not particularly well-suited to manage wars or pandemics. As I believe we have learned recently, a national response backed up by a national budget that can run a deficit (unlike states) is essential for an effective response to this national crisis.
Another area in which the “small government” approach has shown itself to be a dismal failure is in the area of citizen’s rights. “Small government” from 1865 to 1965 (North and South) was characterized by state and local governments systematically disenfranchising minority and poor white citizens. This required the national response of the civil rights and voting rights acts of the 1960s. The national responses to the pandemic and to protecting citizen’s rights is not socialism, it is fairness.
For all of my many more conservative (and not necessarily Republican) friends and family - I am awaiting the answer to the question: How can a “small government” philosophy guarantee and protect citizen’s rights going forward including fair access to health care and voting rights? The only response I will not accept this time is “trust us,” since that has already and repeatedly failed abjectly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.