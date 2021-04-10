I'm sure some of the bills proposed by the Annapolis delegation in Tuesday's article "Local delegates face time crunch to get bills passed before session ends" are beneficial.
I would like to see as much effort put into repealing or put into sunset mode some of the outdated and unnecessary regulations and taxes that burden Maryland residents and businesses.
Instead of adding new bills each session, I would like to see a delegate or senator announce how many unnecessary bills they helped get rid of.
