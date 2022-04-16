I am constantly amazed at some of the young people today in our schools and the lack of parental control.
The latest is the social media challenge, where children are shooting gel balls at people walking on the street. It is a challenge that I understand started with social networking service TikTok. Young people drive down the road imitating a drive-by shooting by shooting people walking on the street with these gel balls.
So far, there have not been any serious injuries. But what happens when someone not knowing or understanding what is happening takes things a little further in retaliation? According to the sheriff’s department, there have been some 50 incidents involving school threats this school year, and I would bet that all or some have a link to social media.
Where are the parents?
As a reminder to those who own weapons, it is your responsibility to maintain control of those weapons by securing them properly, or you can be charged. Take control of your child’s cellphones and other devices. Know what your children are doing. I am sick of hearing the BS excuses: We both work, we have no time. Then why did you have children? You know what I think: These devices are parents’ way to have a babysitter, and they do not have to deal with them. Every device, to my knowledge, has a child/parent control, where the parents control what they do and how much time they can do it.
Children need direction and discipline. Without either or both, they are left to their own whim. Now don’t get me wrong, not all children are in this group, and not all parents are in this group. We have fantastic children in our schools and our neighborhoods, and they are parented by fantastic parents who care about raising their children. But we all need to be in this group. Those parents who are not need to step up and take control. Do your jobs as parents. Quit making excuses, and do the job you need to do. Those of you contemplating having children, if you cannot accept the responsibility don’t have children. Having children is not a part-time job. It is a full-time job and takes a lot of energy, guidance, understanding, discipline and love. You cannot slack on any of these.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.