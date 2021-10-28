Did you know that 40-50,000 railroad workers have been removed from the workforce in the last few years? And that certain shippers deemed “not profitable enough” have been de-marketed, i.e. forced to ship by truck rather than train? As a resident of Brunswick, where the railroad built this town, and contributed to the development of our county and state, I often think about these issues.
This is the direct result of 45 years of deregulation of the rail industry. Although mandated to provide Common Carrier obligations, the Class 1 railroads which own and operate all our major corridors have turned a blind eye to their public service obligations. Why? Because they can.
However, we now have Chairman Oberman leading the Surface Transportation Board (STB). This leadership could change everything.
Solutionary Rail is a campaign focusing on our nation’s rail system and how revitalization and electrification can bring jobs, clean energy, emissions reductions and reduced road congestion. Please join the Solutionary Rail team and read their sign-on letter in support of STB Chairman Oberman. Please send a message to your Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen and Rep. Trone, in support of Chairman Oberman and the Solutionary Rail objectives.
Let’s rebuild a rail system with higher-speed passenger service and freight and farm support for rural communities, a system that can solve 21st century crises, for the common good.
David Meeske
Brunswick
