In response to Jo Harte’s letter to the editor dated Feb. 28, I have to ask, what doesn’t she understand about the word illegal?
According to her logic, we shouldn’t be a nation of laws, period.
I wonder how she would feel if my family came to her house and stayed there without asking her first and demanding she provide health care, food and shelter, education, etc., for free. The first law of economics: There is no such thing as free.
I’m quite positive she would call the authorities to remove us since it’s illegal to infringe on her private property. Now, had I possibly asked first, she may have said yes. That’s what this is all about. First, I have no issues with immigration when it’s done according to our laws (asking), and second, the 287(g) program is designed to get rid of criminals, not merely rounding up all illegals. Coming to our country illegally is an affront to those who do.
I do have compassion for those that want to come here and find a better life for themselves and their families, but there is a right way and wrong way to do it. Ms. Harte should go down to Montgomery County and ask the parents of the girls that were recently raped by illegal immigrants to find out how they feel about the 287(g) program now.
Where does it all end? Our sheriff has been re-elected numerous times because he is honest, fair and upholds the law — and no, the sheriff’s office doesn’t profile illegals. If they did, the jail would be overflowing with them.
Jerry Ryan
Frederick
(53) comments
****DO NOT HIRE THEM, THEY WILL LEAVE****
Yes, we should be a nation of laws. Here's a nice law:
"52 USCode §30121(a):
(a) Prohibition
It shall be unlawful for-
(2) a person to solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation described in subparagraph (A) or (B) of paragraph (1) from a foreign national."
The "solicit"...notice it's illegal to solicit something, even if you don't receive it. The "Contribution" is defined as "something of value"--i.e., an investigation.
Somehow you are selective in what laws you want enforced. Why?
I'd love to see that law strictly enforced and expanded to include foundations and PACs. Also to exclude corporations based in foreign countries for tax purposes and dealings with extended family members. The whole Congress would be in tears, but since they make the laws and are in charge of enforcing them good luck ever seeing movement on that. As to the interpretation you suggested, it'd be up to the courts to decide that, and it seems they have.
All I hear when I hear articles like Jerry's is "wahhhh...why are people I don't like still coming over the border and taking our jobs?" "Wahhhh...they aren't like me so they shouldn't be here." Wahhhhh....crybaby Jer.
Things are still illegal all over that don't make any sense, and that were illegal also that were completely wrong. It was illegal at one time for black to marry whites or to have sex outside of or prior to marriage (and in some states that's still the case). People enact stupid laws all the time. The laws about the illegality were directed as a racist act vs controlling the border. The border crossings were already declining at the time the laws were enacted by Agent Orange. Because something is made illegal (remember prohibition) doesn't mean it isn't an idiotic law that should be repealed and reworked.
I don't like the law so we shouldn't follow it. Great way to hold a society together.
"should be repealed and reworked." Look again.
👍
So we should not control entry at out borders? All of your examples are domestic situations, and do nor have international border crossings.
So , is open borders your solution?
It seems that a lot of you (both in the comments section and the general population) are dead (pun...see below) set against "illegal immigrants" getting benefits like free health care.
So think about this for a minute or two. Supposedly we have 11 million "illegal immigrants." There are also about 27 million people still without health insurance (the two groups probably overlap to some degree). How about the people with insurance? More than half of them (and everyone on Medicare B) have deductibles of $100+. It's early March. Most people have not met their deductible.
So imagine some pandemic hits (I know, sci-fi fi, right? Tune in next week). Statistically, a lot (pick a number) of these folks will get sick with the new virus. Now every other country has universal health care and free testing. But the US of A is staunchly capitalist. No free testing here! No siree. We don't need no stinking' free testing. The powers that be have already stated that to get tested you need a note from your doctor. So let's add that up: you need time off to see your doctor, and of course the money to pay for the doctor. Then you need more time off to get tested, and money for the test (You all did read about the guy in Miami who got a bill for $1,400 right? He had visited China and Italy and gotten sick. No free testing for him, no siree Bob. Make him pay.)
And so those infected people who can't afford to get tested (and also can't afford to miss work if they're sick because they don't have any medical leave) will merrily spread the virus to all you true blue Amuricans. It's called karma.
Some fine points you make but now you want to talk about fixing healthcare in the USA well look at what Obama did to it and created a mess... and now we need to fix it including making drugs cheaper and more accessible by all. Yes and protecting pre-existing conditions for us all. By keeping out illegals and protecting our borders we reduce the risk of diseases in our country and illnesses to our citizens... and yes would it not be wonderful to lower the cost of healthcare and to have it accessible by all...
Well, as Bernie has reminded us many times, the US is the ONLY developed country WITHOUT universal health care. We'll see how well that works out for us in the next few weeks.
If you'd like to renounce your US citizenship and provide proof, I will personally buy you a plane ticket to a country your heart's bleeding can be addressed by "free" healthcare, if you're able to qualify for legal immigration there.
Thanks for your kind wishes, but I am already a dual citizen and have two passports. I'm good to go.
Mam, not sure what your comment has to do with the LTE. There is no such thing as free, and you should know that. Maybe the individual does not get a bill, but the government (a.k.a. the taxpayers) gets one, and we ALL pay that bill. So, who gets tested? Do we test anyone that requests it? How often do we test? Just because someone is clear today doesn't mean they are not infected tomorrow. So, that means under your proposed scenario, the entire population of 350+ million is eligible for testing. Using your numbers, that is potentially $490 Billion dollars!, and that is only for one round of testing. The current test kit is not approved as a diagnostic kit by FDA. It is clearly labeled as "Research Use Only" to get around the FDA requirement, and is used in an emergency situation only. Are insurance companies required to reimburse experimental treatments? For the most part, no.
No, it would be just as crazy to test everyone as to test no one. S. Korea is testing random samples of people, and they're finding new cases.
Meanwhile let's look at the US: Trump said on Hannity that the death rate estimated by WHO of 3.4% is "false." He had a "hunch" it was under 1%. I have a hunch too: Trump is an idiot.
Then there's the gov. of Minnesota who held a press conference to proudly announce they can test up to 100 people a day. Ooooohhhhh.
And then there's the story from the Orlando Sentinel: Two people had been to Milan got sick, and flew to NY. They were about to board a plane to Orlando, but the woman called the CDC to ask what the protocols were. CDC: "Protocols? We don't need no stinkin' protocols....and where is Milan again???" So they boarded the plane and flew to Orlando. They got tested. Guess what? They both had the virus and tested positive. Now about those people at the NY and Orlando airports, the passengers and crew of the flight from Milan to NY and NY to Orlando...I wonder how lucky they feel?
Remember those stupid Chinese taking the temperature of every single person at their airports? Silly, right? Gee, they didn't even have a note from their doctors. And the S. Koreans with their drive-thru testing centers...what a waste of money. Better to have a few million die.
Mam, taking a temperature may find a few symptomatic travelers before they get on a plane, but it will not catch even a majority of them because you are infectious long before you develop any symptoms. The incubation period was set at 14 days, but there is a good probability that the incubation could be up to 28 days, or 2X longer. Take a temperature all you want, but asymptomatic, yet positive travelers will just sail through. That's how the virus spread out of China. That is how the virus spread from Washington State to North Carolina. There is now a cluster of 1000 possibly infected outside of NYC for the same reason. You should be following the same precautions you follow for a flu outbreak (you do follow them right). Wash hands frequently, especially after touching any environmental surface or person, do not touch your face after touching anything, avoid crowds if at all possible. Here is the CDC FAQ for your reading pleasure: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/faqs.html.
As for the number of tests Minnesota can do per day? What do you know about the test and how it is run?
Do you really believe that a sick person who walks into an emergency room is turned away without insurance. You should try and stick to the topic of the letter.
Not profiling? How do you know? Several years ago I was stopped while driving down the street at midnight. My crime? I was driving a 25-year-old car. The sheriff's deputy said the light over my license plate was out. I asked if I could take a look. He agreed (what else could he do? Shoot me?) And lo and behold, the license plate light was on. Then he said it wasn't "bright enough." OK--so why was this guy stopping older cars at midnight? Clearly (to me and reasonable people) he was hoping to catch poorer people who couldn't afford new cars. Illegal immigrants? Hmmm...
1. Congress - both parties have had the opportunity to fix illegal immigration and get things right... and that includes ending DACA and getting legal immigrants here on work VISAs to support the labor force where required. 2. Having a POTUS that understands that we need to secure the borders for many reasons and now the coronavirus is another one that makes that idea even more logical to get it done. This POTUS is all about getting the work VISA Program fixed so the economy keeps moving in a positive direction hopefully the House will flip back over to the Reps... and then we will have that reform that is needed. 3. It is time to remove illegal immigrants that are gang members, criminals, and do not contribute to our society in any positive manner. For the others who are here illegally have them pay the fine and get into the line of processing to become legal within 7 years and within 10 years eligible to vote as long as they have passed the citizenship exam, pay the fine, and have been paying their taxes over that restriction time period. This also includes no felony criminal violations of any kind. Few more items would be to eliminate benefits for illegals so it is not appealing for them just to come to the USA and break the law getting here. People are complaining every day about the cost of this or that and then support illegals as if there is no correlation to the cost of our benefits going up... get real in MD it is bad enough Baltimore and some other cities spend our tax $$$ foolishly and illegally and we get no return on that investment why would we want to continue providing illegals with free stuff at the expense of our own citizens...
So why did Trump fail to sign a piece of bipartisan immigration legislatue. Because it didn't fit his fear mongering and need for a fragile, easily breachable wall??
There were critical parts still needed to be addressed so he veto the bill and congress did not have the votes to override. The wall is not easily breach these days and yes will always have a few get in over or under the wall, however the main flux of illegals pouring into the country has been stopped. seems like you rather have illegals here and spending our $$$$ and maybe committing crimes and bringing in diseases that our risk would be lowered and yet how many illegals do you have staying at your house free of charge that come and go because you keep your home unlock and give them access to your food, benefits of heat and cooling, etc... at your expense... let me know so I can give them your address...
Wall not easily breached? Come on man. Take a look at https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/border-wall-video-trump-us-mexico-climb-a9236656.html Seems there is also a new industry on the Mexican side selling ladders to easily breach the wall ( that is the section that didn't blow down [rolleyes] )
But, wait!!! He has “the best” plan to replace Obama Care!!! Right?
Right now, in the Maryland General Assembly there are several bills addressing immigration and how communities cooperate with federal enforcement efforts:
* Senate Bill 901 (Maryland Trust Act).
* House Bill 403 (Immigration Enforcement in Public Schools, Hospitals and Courthouses).
* House Bill 388 (Restrictions on Civil Immigration Enforcement).
* House Bill 677 (Dignity Not Detention Act).
* House Bill 892 (MVA/ICE Data Sharing Bill)
The bills tackle different topics such as requiring ICE to have a judicial warrant rather than a detainer to take custody of someone or access a person’s information. Others address “sensitive areas” (hospitals, schools and courthouses) and how those entities respond to ICE enforcement.
Gotta love dems. Illegals rights over legal citizens rights to security and safety. Way to ho MD dems.
Keep repeating that Republican serving fiction. It’s so much better when reheated and served for 3 1/2 years.
Not reheated ask the girls in Montco, how they like to get their lives back.
How are those sanctuary cities working out? Remember the democrat debate where every candidate raised his/her hand in support of free medical care for illegal aliens?
Every person in the USA should get free emergency care. Later on we can see who can afford to pay. This is true over most, if not all the world. Get over it.
Where does is end? illegal is illegal or may be not:
The Colorado General Assembly will consider replacing the term “illegal alien” with “undocumented immigrant.” The bill would change the terminology used to refer to individuals without proper citizenship paperwork in the Colorado Revised Statutes. If passed, public contracts will no longer contain the term “illegal alien,” replacing it with “undocumented immigrant.”
New York City has already banned the usage of “illegal alien” in any capacity. The city’s Commission on Human Rights stated, “this affects all public accommodations, employment and housing.” It strengthens the ban of the word by outlawing its usage with “intent to demean, humiliate, or harass a person.”
I do know the definition of "illegal" and do NOT favor open borders. Very few favor "open borders." That would be silly, in my opinion. I do see flaws in our current immigration laws when we need workers and they can not find an efficient way to arrive. So I say "Fix the laws and leave the workers alone." Get Congress to vote now. The revised laws are ready and Congress is ready to vote. Only the Senate will not allow a vote, thanks to McConnell. Just fix the laws.
Agree Gary. [thumbup]
Amen
If you don’t want to enforce immigration laws, then you are apparently in favor of open borders. And also in favor rewarding those that break the law. If we don’t have borders and we don’t have laws, then we will no longer have a country. Is that the intent?... To disband the U.S. in favor of worldwide government?
Those who favor open borders pretend to care about illegal immigrants by insisting they remain able to be likely sexually molested and given a great chance to starve or die from heat stroke crossing the border illegally, or for young women to be trafficked in for use in forced prostitution and for foreign gang members to join drug cartels. Anyone with a heart would say take every action to secure our border, ending a large percentage of this inhumane practice, and pressure their politicians effectively to change our laws to sufficiently discourage attempts or provide for expanded visa opportunities. Neither party wants to deal with this, both have had plenty of opportunities, the fact is the RNC and DNC both gain from using this as a divisive talking point to distract the people from their grifting.
Blame your current President - https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/15/politics/trump-immigration-compromise/index.html
But then why is 287 (g) being abused nationwide? Yet thisbis an arguement for another day. The most egregious thing about your letter is your example. You imply that all, I repeat all illegal immigrants come here and expect everything be given to them. This patently untrue, search for anything wriitten about studies about this and you will find that overall these human beings contribute more than they consume. Why are you not concerned that the so called Americans kept from employment by the illegals? are not clammering for the jobs to pick crabs in MD. The state is begging for more immigrants.
How exactly is it being abused? It processes jailed criminals for immigration status, it doesn't authorize FPD to go down to home depot and arrest every hispanic in sight. I'm more concerned about a subclass with questionable legal status and no vetting or documentation being subject to abuse by other residents and greedy businesses. The solution needs to grant legal status to these people and allow for the workers needed for jobs Americans don't want in a way that isn't abused the way H1B is where Disney wants to save a dollar and drives out the Americans or that Mississippi Chicken Plant had hundreds of Americans lining up for work after the ICE raid.
You have a short memory. Don't you remember the police (your good 'ol buddy Jenkins & Co.) arresting a woman in Frederick when she was eating her lunch at a picnic table outside her business? Is "eating lunch" a crime? The Supreme Court didn't think so, and ruled in her favor.
Ummm..how long ago was that? Twelve years or so when the FCSO first signed on to TWO 287g programs. The first was for apprehension, but the FCSO was removed from the program by ICE, so FCSO no longer participates, and hasn't since 2012. This was clearly described during the ICE/FCSO public meeting a couple of years ago. You can look it up on Youtube (it is five parts). The second 287g program takes place at the detention center AFTER ARREST. Everyone arrested goes through questioning and a background check. EVERYONE. If a outstanding warrant is discovered, that jurisdiction is contacted and offered the opportunity to come and get the person. Applies to ANYONE. If they are found to have a deportation order, or are found to be in the country illegally, ICE is contacted, who ask the FCSO to hold the person. ICE reimburses the FCSO for expenses related to that detention. So how is this unfair or targeting?
So a one off case in years of program participation is a sign of widespread national abuse?
Such ignorance about immigration law as expressed in this letter is widespread. There is noting illegal about illegal immigrants being here. 'Illegal' in this case is a label, not a legal term. If you think they are violating a law, show us the law.
1911. 8 U.S.C. 1325 -- UNLAWFUL ENTRY, FAILURE TO DEPART, FLEEING IMMIGRATION CHECKPOINTS, MARRIAGE FRAUD, COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISE FRAUD. But you knew this already because you're a principal, correct? [rolleyes]
[thumbup]
Oh and the law referenced was upheld in Plyer vs Doe in 1982, so is still applicable despite the common red herring of the language not being worked into the INA of 1952.
Spot on, without the rule of law chaos ensues.
Well said 👍🏻
And ignorant is ignorant
Interesting to put "know all" and "ignorant" in the same sentence, since they contradict each other. One can not be ignorant and know all at the same time. At lease, it ought to be difficult.
[thumbup]
How's FMC, loo? Working for the 'man'?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.