My representative in the Maryland House of Delegates for the last four years has announced that he is running for governor of Maryland as a Republican.
I have heard his radio advertisements telling us what he is going to do as governor. But I have no idea how he’ll do any of that — his track record as a legislator is short on accomplishments. He can’t even bother to show up and vote — he missed nearly a third of all votes last year alone. That’s not what we deserve from our representative. Frankly, we don’t need anybody who has demonstrated a lack of seriousness about his job as a delegate to be our next governor.
I do not know of a single piece of legislation he has sponsored and had the agreement of a majority of the members of the General Assembly and sent to the governor’s desk.
I am attempting to learn what he has done as a delegate in District 4 over the last four years for anyone or anything that has improved the condition of Marylanders statewide — not to mention those in District 4.
Please tell your District 4 constituents what you have done for them in the last four years. There has to be something. Your response to this request is critical.
John Ashbury
Thurmont
