Can someone explain why we have a Frederick County Board of Health that, in the midst of a pandemic, has not met in years?
Seriously?
And then they want to make far-reaching decisions in the middle of the night and give businesses less than 24 hours to comply? Maybe they should go back into hibernation and let the systems that have been working do their job.
