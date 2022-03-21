“The basic honor, integrity and decency of a person should be the first … qualification for president,” wrote Kevin Haney in his recent letter to the editor.
Agreed. But every “should” has a horde of opponents. Honor and decency are not words to describe Donald Trump. Yet he was elected president once, almost twice, and has a shot at it again.
Haney contrasted morality with party loyalty. I don’t think either of those are why millions of us follow gangsters and political strongmen. Looking out for No. 1 and competition are as American as apple pie — and cutting off someone who is driving near the speed limit. Demagogues tell us that our worst impulses are OK. We saw that institutionalized in the Trump administration.
Patriotism was once considered a form of decency. The chant “USA” made a mockery of that, culminating in the assault on the Capitol. But people of color and the poor — first, though along with many others — have always been on the short end of a certain kind of “decency” stick. And yes, as Haney noted, we may be heading to a civil war.
My plea to conservatives, people of faith, and anyone else who uses words like honor, decency and morality is this: Look in your hearts; look around you at all the anger, hatred and suffering. Where is honor? What is decency?
David Wolinsky
Frederick
