The state death toll from COVD-19 surpassed 700 on Friday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan just received medical assistance for the state from South Korea. The feds couldn't do it, or wouldn't do it. He did it.
The feds will not open Medicare to let people sign up if they might be losing health insurance. Thirty-five million Americans might be losing their health insurance because of job loss. Where is the federal government trying to intervene? I don't see it.
The stimulus for small businesses has run out of money. What? I read that 80 percent of it went to millionaires. Is it true?
Some corporations are returning the bucks so small businesses can make payroll.
I got an email this morning from the Maryland Health Connection. If you need health insurance sign up. Where is the fed?
Where are the test kits to check the virus so that a decent decision can be made about getting back to work?
Where is the Federal Government?
Funny how Mr. Dolan thinks the Federal Government is the cure all for everything. How liberal of you, Mr. Dolan.
In one short letter an explanation of just what's wrong with this country is given.
Under Trump America has become a Failed State
