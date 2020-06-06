With regard to the downtown hotel project, I applaud Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, Alderman Ben MacShane and Alderman Derek Shackelford for their reticence to pour more city funds down this poorly conceived and desperately prolonged project.
When this project was first conceived and promoted, a previous Mayor and Board of Aldermen promised repeatedly that there would be no tax dollars spent on this hotel; that promise has been repeatedly broken. I know it is complicated. However, Mayor Michael O’Connor, I respectfully ask that you publicly apologize for that broken promise before asking again for tax dollars to be spent on this project.
I am an advocate for historic preservation. Years ago, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission approved a plan to allow the razing of the Birely Tannery. Robust mitigation plans were suggested by the historic preservation parties. I continue to believe the Tannery should be preserved and this project altered to make it so. If, however, the Tannery is to be razed, the project should include the mitigation of losing the last tannery building in the state of Maryland. In a past public meeting, it was shared that the city would have to pay for the mitigation. Mr. Plamondon shared that the mitigation was not in his budget. State agencies, including the Maryland Historical Trust, called multiple meetings and the preservation and history-interested communities came together and crafted great ideas for mitigation. I have seen none of these ideas fleshed out. It feels that the project is seriously going to rip a hole in Frederick city’s historically-important fabric, and then place a brass plaque that simply says, there was once something important here — for a couple hundred dollars.
So $200,000 now is being asked from a financially-strapped city to spend what should be hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop museum-grade interpretation of our city’s important tanning industry.
On another point, having followed this for years, early MOU’s had the city owning the property. Not sure why the city is being asked by the developer for the funds to maintain a property that the city plans to later buy.
I respectfully ask the mayor and board decline this request for funding, and then demand that the historic preservation of the city be honored by revisiting this project, its scope, and demanding it become a jewel that complements the Downtown Historic District.
Scott Winnette
Myersville
(3) comments
Good letter here, I like it!
A hotel in downtown Frederick could be a courtesy to our visitors - even those from Myersville. It would be muchlike the visitor center that is supported by the City and even the parking and direction signs that help visitors. Worth the investment and a help for local shops that have been harmed by the virus restrictions. If funds are short a delay might help, but sooner or later we will want this facility.
Iif the hotel i$ a viable idea that $hould be able to $tand on it$ own, why doe$ the government need to $tep up with the dollar$ to help the Plamondon$ build it?
Let$ continue to drag thi$ dead hor$e through the $treet$ $ome more![ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.