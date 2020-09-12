The Black Lives Matter movement has been in the news for many months. The movement is not asking to be treated better than others, it is asking to be treated equally. The complaint is that there is systemic racism in our criminal justice system.
The criminal justice system does have problems that we see and read about. One problem, that is often underreported, is the innocent individual being found guilty of a crime and often incarcerated for years.
On Aug. 27, Ronnie Long was released from a state prison in North Carolina. Mr. Long was incarcerated for 44 years, after being convicted of rape and burglary in 1976. His conviction was vacated, after Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote that “a trickle of post-trial disclosures has unearthed a troubling and striking pattern of deliberate police suppression of material evidence.”
The judge was referring to evidence that was collected at the crime scene which included, 40 fingerprints, a rape kit and hair. NONE of this matched Mr. Long.
Mr. Long had been incarcerated for 30 years, before his attorneys knew of its existence.
After the evidence was known, it took another 14 years before he was released. Police and prosecutors are required by law to notify defendants if exculpatory evidence exists. Will there be any consequences for the authorities that withheld the evidence? How many people knew of the evidence? Who was the real offender, and will the authorities re-investigate?
Releasing an innocent man from incarceration is the right thing to do. However, if we do not examine how the injustice occurs, the injustices will continue. More than 850 people have been released, including 281 because of DNA evidence, since the 1980s. What is unknown, is how many others exist.
Reform within the criminal justice system is needed. However, many changes that are needed will only occur when groups and individuals can be held responsible for both their actions and their inactions.
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
This is instructive on BLM: https://www.commentarymagazine.com/christine-rosen/deon-kay-and-black-lives-matters-credibility-problem/
Some of the best thinking on this issue is by Thomas Sowell in his beautifully written book The Quest for Social Justice of a couple of years ago. Demand so high print versions are a ridiculous price but Kindle version reasonable.
Sowell’s syndicated column is frequently published in the Frederick News Post. You don’t need to buy his book to see where he’s coming from. Don’t waste your money.
@awteam2000
Only back in the day people like Peter would enjoy Peter's book recommendations.
Seems to me that if we have systemic racism then the "System" should be able to fix it
First, what is a system?
Both systematic and systemic are adjectives based on the word system.
Systematic is an adjective that primarily means “having, showing, or involving a “system”, method, or plan.” A methodology to doing something. Where as
systemic is a “repeated problem”, like racism, that are characterized as systemic, more difficult to grasp, embedded flaws, so harder to change.
If you read BLM, Antifa etc by 'system' they mean our political system of constitutional government, our economic system called capitalism, our legal system protecting property rights, due process, personal freedom, checks and balances -- the whole caboodle. They are saying reform through this system won't work or is inadequate. So when they claim racism is systemic they are saying liberal efforts to effect change within the existing system are doomed to failure, and it must all be torn down. 1776, 1788, 1791,1863, 1964 etc all go on the trash heap.
If an evil is 'systemic' then it is inherent in the system. It is part of the system. And the logic is: the system itself is evil and has to be destroyed to be rid of the evil.
Good thoughts for legal discrimination. However, it's more than just legal. It's hiring promoting, fair housing, red lining and all things that create inequality.
Exactly Dick. The thinking is that the injustice is everywhere and so everything by way of system needs to go. It's an argument for revolution rather than liberal reform.
