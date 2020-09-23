Does Donald Trump deserve four more years as president? Well, how has he done so far? His biggest accomplishment seems to be dividing the country more than ever.
Everyone who is anti-Trump can’t understand how anyone can support him. Those who are pro-Trump don’t care what he says or does, no matter how inappropriate by any traditional standards.
He was impeached by the House of Representatives for actions clearly inappropriate under the Constitution. It is generally recognized that he would have been impeached by the Senate if they had allowed witnesses to his transgression to testify, but Senate leadership chose party loyalty over constitutional duty.
Then this pandemic came along. Donald Trump downplayed it, denied it and discouraged others — through his actions — from following the most basic behaviors to control the spread. As a result, it is still an ongoing, growing problem with thousands of people dying weekly, while he just hopes and prays for a miraculous vaccine.
Where is the leadership? Leader of his party, yes, but a president is supposed to be so much more than that and he ain’t gonna change. Every day he pushes the limits to see how much more he can get away with. So, does he deserve four more years?
The answer is all too obvious.
you are clueless or enjoy fabricating lies...This President accomplished more in 3 years than any of his predecessors in my lifetime and when he began the battle of the virus , lame folks probably like yourself called him RACIST for shutting down flights from China in Jan....and BTY way the R word is the favorite of the lefties who have nothing to offer but hatred and obstruction,,,this President donates his entire salary while his predecessor GAINED more than $40 Million in wealth but I never hear the left talk about that one and he also gave $160 Billion to Iran to kill American soldiers ....maybe a connection there ...you ought to be ashamed but I fear you have none !...and I guess you will vote for biden and his clan and he used tax $$$ to bribe Ukraine officials to end the investigation of his son's company ...guess thats also OK with you too
@jersey
I wonder how V's Chia Pets are doing could you find out perhaps jerseygrl42? Tell her don't forget to water them.
She was concerned that you and the others might be seething too much and acting like you know what? But let her know that you are doing just fine in that area, seething and all.......that. Also scroll down to what I posted today...it should be enlightening for you Jersey. Your rambling posts are very similar in style to Bosco/Eric Trump's rambling posts, are you by chance related to each other?
And of course, the Wrong Side of History Riders (WSOHR) are out trying to defend the indefensible with strawmen and alternative facts.
The LTE starts with the question , "Does Donald Trump deserve four more years as president? " . Well of course !
DickD, You are so wrong it is pitiful. [ninja]
Editorial by an intern of indoctrination for certain. Real divider famously said (man) "you know that poor kids are just as intelligent as white kids." ....some step up from Trump!
Since you seem to miss a lot, here is a partial list of what you were asking about here:
Paul in case grandma gives you any grief while reading the newspaper this is what you tell her:
Please read and then share, share, SHARE!!!!!
Trump Administration Accomplishments
*Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
*More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
*We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since my election.
*Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.
*Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
*New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
*Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
*African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
*Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
*Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
*Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
*Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
*Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
*Under my Administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
*Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
*The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. We are committed to VOCATIONAL education.
*95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever.
*Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
*Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
*As a result of our tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
*Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
*Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada’s united bid for 2026 World Cup.
*Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
*Record number of regulations eliminated.
Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
*Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE.
*My Administration is providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
*Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to our efforts, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
*We reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
*Signed Right-To-Try legislation.
Secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
*We have reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during my first year in office.
*Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
*Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
*United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
*Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
*Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan.
*Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
*NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
*Process has begun to make the Space Force the 6th branch of the Armed Forces.
*Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
*Confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
*Withdrew from the horrible, one-sided Iran Deal.
*Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
*Protecting Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court.
*Issued Executive Order to keep open Guantanamo Bay.
*Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA. And negotiations with Canada are underway as we speak.
*Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
*Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
*Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
*Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year.
*Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
*We have begun BUILDING THE WALL.
*Republicans want STRONG BORDERS and NO CRIME. Democrats want OPEN BORDERS which equals MASSIVE CRIME.
"*Under my Administration...." (above)?? Great job cutting and pasting, wowza!
Nothing wrong with cut and paste is there? At least as long as authorship is not claimed.
@Dwasserba
That's all they got. They get fed their narrative and all they can do is keep cutting and pasting because they haven't gotten their new instructions from their programmers yet. Rinse... repeat...
Yes, President Donald J Trump has done an awesome job. He deserves four more years.
Maybe somebody will post a summary of the Bernie-Biden manifesto from Bidenz website. It's over 100 pages and lays out AOC and Bernie's plan for America - which Joe adopted since his handlers told him to.
@berryman
Here are the worst things Trump has done and no there is no wall.
Signed a massive tax giveaway for the rich
Signed anti-environment policies
Downplayed the coronavirus until it was too late to take care of it properly
Ignored gun violence
Proposed and signed terrible healthcare policies
Botched response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
Signed anti-immigrant and anti-refugee policies
Used shady tactics to appoint conservative judges
Defended authoritarian rulers in Russia, North Korea, the Philippines, Egypt, and China
Pushed states to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a second wave of infections
Withdrew from the Paris agreement
Withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council
Banned transgender people from the military
Caused thousands of civilian deaths in the Middle East
Raised the national debt to $23 trillion
Created a trade war with China that required a huge bailout for farmers (over $28B that was twice what the auto bailout was, raised prices for consumers, and caused job losses - all for a weak trade agreement with China.
https://www.thetoptens.com/worst-things-trump-has-done-as-president/
Cut money for special need kids
Abandoned Syrian Kurds threatened by a Turkish invasion and massacre
Here's more
Here Are 25 Of The Most Despicable Things Donald Trump Has Ever Done
https://www.politicalflare.com/2019/08/here-are-25-of-most-despicable-things-donald-trump-has-ever-done/
“Grab Them by the P***y”
Called Mexicans Rapists
Degraded Parents of Fallen Soldier
Cheated On Wife Ivana with Marla
Cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels
Attacked John McCain for Being A POW
Stripped Health Insurance from His Infant Nephew with Cerebral Palsy
I see your list and have are half-lies and outright lies. The others are policy differences. Obama said “Elections have consequences and you lost“. Get over yourself you sore loser. BTW, did you see the bombshell that just landed regarding Hunter Bidenz and Wheezy Joe Bidenz? Senate report details corrupt behavior beyond belief. I think the Bindenzs would look good in orange. However, since the press carries water for the libs, you probably won’t see it in the MSM. Catherine Herridge of CBS broke it so you can’t say it is Fox or Facts Only as I like to call them
@PDL
Then it should be real easy for you for post a link to that bombshell right?
I don't see any link, just you rambling on and on and on about nothing.
Oh you mean this ?
CBS correspondent amplifies — and manipulates — bogus Senate GOP report against Joe Biden
This report has nothing new and was openly timed to “help Donald Trump win reelection.” But Catherine Herridge not only treats it seriously — she exaggerates it further.
Herridge seems to be alone among current mainstream news personalities in giving this report any credence at all. But it gets even worse when she exaggerates its misleading findings:
Herridge’s phrasing around this supposed interference in fact gives a further spin to the Johnson report, which only alleges on the second page of its executive summary that Hunter Biden’s involvement “did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.” (Emphasis added.) It is 10 pages later that the report admits, “The extent to which Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board affected U.S. policy toward Ukraine is not clear.” In other words: They’ve got nothing.
https://www.mediamatters.org/catherine-herridge/cbs-correspondent-amplifies-and-manipulates-bogus-senate-gop-report-against-joe
PDL does it hurt to be this ignorant all the time????
And still did more for this country than Obama could in two terms. Just like with a lawyer, I don't want a nice guy. i want someone who can get things done. Ever heard the saying nice guys finish last. It is time we had someone to stand up for this country and not apologize for it.
Lets not forget how he has used the office to enrich his family by a billion + dollars.
Do you mean Joe and Hunter? You're right. Let's not forget Quid Pro Joe and Zero Experience Hunter and their Ukraine and China deals. Thanks for the reminder.
@bosco/Eric Trump
What deals are you rambling about now? Do you realize how ignorant you sound when you ramble on like that? So you are okay with reinforcing you are the not smart one of the family? Well you’re doing a bang up job of proving our assumptions about you are spot on. Carry on Eric, shows us how “smart” you are.
Hunter is an oil and gas man!!!
@PurplePickles
These people really are deplorable.
@NMP
And they are proud of being deplorable.
@Berryman
How long did it take you to build your diatribe of half-truths, strawmen and cherry-picked statements? You must keep it at the ready. Keep Gish-Galloping for white supremacy.
Berryman- he lied, continues to lie and 200000+ Americans are dead. The other is all propaganda.
Hey, only 4million jobs. Heck, Jimmy Carter crested 9.8 million. [lol][lol][lol]
Apparently this LTE writer has mistaken the cause of division in the country. The division stems from the left’s inability to come to terms with their loss in 2016. I could go back to 2008 when the original Divider-in-Chief was elected, but I fear the LLBTT’s wrath so I won’t say that he started it all.
Didn't lose! The EC elected Trump, Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million.
Dick, the constitution determines the winner by the EC not the popular vote. Your point is as empty as Bidenz head.
Trump has not divided the nation, its the sore loosers that won't accept the fact that he won. It is not Trump supporters out there causing all the trouble. I don't understand how electing a senile Biden - who will not be in charge - will help this country
Regarding the impeachment, Mr. Hough must not have watched the Schiff Show where the Republicans were not allowed to call their witnesses and when Schiff's star witnesses - four federal judges. - were asked if the president committed an impeachable offense none raised their hands. Schiff never did share his irrefutable evidence. They had nothing and could not present a coherent case to the senate - except Orange Man Bad.
The libby's heads are exploding....just like in the movie Kingsmen! Hahaha!!
