Hey Mr. Jones (A list of Trump’s redeeming qualities, Sept. 28) why don’t you do a list of Joe Biden’s accomplishments in his 48 years in office?
Don’t criticize President Trump for his 3½ years when Biden has been robbing taxpayers for his salary, while Trump donates his.
Larry Bradshaw
Thurmont
This is but a tiny picture. 45 is no saint. This move was smoke in mirrors for how much has been spent on rooming at his many golf courses, enriching his family with taxpayer funds? Plenty. I guess that it's okay for 45 to prop up his businesses that were losing money with our tax money? You know, like the golf course in Scotland or that dump in Florida in which he was attempting to hold the G7. Please use those critical thinking skills and vote 45 out now!
