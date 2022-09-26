Thank you for your front-page coverage on the passing of Guy Whidden. He was not only a national treasure and emblematic of an entire passing generation, but he also made significant contributions to the fabric of life here.
When we moved back to Frederick in the late 1980s and had the great fortune to move in two doors from the Whiddens, Guy was already something of a legend in the local community. He quietly seemed to show up everywhere. By that time, he had been an elementary school teacher and counsellor; an outdoorsman; coin collector; bridge player; auxiliary policeman; high school cross-country, wrestling, and track and field coach; life guard captain at the New Jersey Shore; and Santa Claus at the annual Eastview Christmas party. He was an early finisher of the JFK 50 Miler at a time when the race was held in March and featured little in the way of course support. As the years passed, Guy became a dominant force at the Maryland Senior Olympics, winning consistently in track and field and swimming events. He volunteered at a seemingly endless array of events.
