In 2015, Britain erected a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square. This was generally seen as a gesture of tolerance and good will. At the ceremony, Prime Minister David Cameron said the statue honored "the universal power of Gandhi's message."
In 2016, the University of Ghana took down a statue of Gandhi. Gandhi's writings had influenced the independence movement in Ghana in the 1950s. But in 2016, he was accused of racist writings while he lived in South Africa, including “Ours [India's] is one continual struggle against a degradation sought to be inflicted upon us by the Europeans, who desire to degrade us to the level of the raw kaffir whose occupation is hunting, and whose sole ambition is to collect a certain number of cattle to buy a wife with and then pass his life in indolence and nakedness.”
We have no problem honoring Abraham Lincoln, the victor in the Civil War and the author of the Emancipation Proclamation: statues, coins, portraits, and the pride of place for his memorial on the Mall. But what of the Abraham Lincoln of 1858 who wrote "I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races..."
Is there any public figure who does not deserve both praise and condemnation? Are any of us so without sin that we can cast the first stone?
