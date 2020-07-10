I’m responding to Mr Burruss’ letter printed in the July 3 edition: 'Treason' defined. I have very mixed feelings and have not sorted them out about the statues.
Some of them are being torn down by angry mobs who don’t know history. (One of the common tenets of communist revolutions is to destroy the past to create the “Socialist Utopia.”) Interesting that he quoted the Constitution to support his position though against the Confederacy. As he noted, Article 3, Section 3 defines treason as follows: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
The all-important words here are “them” and “their” — signifying that — as in all of the founding documents, the words “United States” are always in the plural, meaning the free and independent states. Note this quote from the Declaration “We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled,… and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, … declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.” Notice the small u and not a “U”, indicating that these were individual States, i.e. a country of their own, just as they were individual colonies banding together against a tyrannical government.
They defined treason in this way to attempt to assure that the powers of the federal government, which they had delegated for their mutual benefit, would not be used against them by means of a military invasion. Levying war upon any of the free and independent states is the “only” definition of treason in the U.S. Constitution.
When you look back at Mr. Lincoln, his attempt to restock Fort Sumter was an act of war against South Carolina, firing back was its response. What gave Mr. Lincoln the power to suspend the writ of habeas corpus, and arrest by military force and imprison without due process, thousands of Northern political dissenters including mayors, Congressman Henry May of Maryland, the entire Maryland state assembly, and dozens of opposition newspaper editors? And did he not then levy war against Virginia at the first battle of Manassas? Robert E. Lee was offered the role of commander of Union Forces but declined it to defend his State instead.
There was no United States until after the war. A war which really created the Leviathan under which we live and continues to grow. I do agree with Mr. Burruss on one thing. If the mobs win, we lose.
