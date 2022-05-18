The Monacacy Boulevard sinkhole has received a lot of press. I do not understand why the city of Frederick does not encourage the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to perform a simple dye test to see if the sinkhole is connected to quarry operations. The city of Frederick and its employees are taking on a huge liability by not requesting a dye test. Everyone knows this area is prone to sinkholes, yet the city keeps approving building permits. Who would be liable if another sinkhole opens up at the Royal Farms or other businesses in that area and someone is seriously injured or killed? Would the city be liable because it approved permits to build in an area prone to sinkholes? If the dye test proves a connection to the quarry, then they should be responsible for the costs of repairs and any liability associated with the sinkhole. No one knows until a dye test is performed.
Eugene Rose
Gaithersburg
