The Frederick News-Post has certainly been quick to blame the voters for the low turnout in Frederick’s election, but I think the newspaper needs to take on some of the blame.
In the Oct. 16 editorial “Frederick needs election reform,” there were several issues. The Frederick News-Post took none of the responsibility. In the lead up to the primaries, there was not enough coverage of the debates that were taking place, no coverage of the issues surrounding one of the Republican contenders, no discussion of the report that stated that Roger Wilson did use his position to coerce women into having sexual relationships with him, no endorsement of any candidates, no discussion of the current problems facing the city, and not enough listing of candidates’ positions on those problems.
But the problem is the voters? Maybe the voters didn’t have enough information? Maybe the Frederick News-Post needs to step up to the task of real reporting instead of touting the next Oktoberfest, BeerFest or WineFest.
I think this city deserves a better newspaper, and I think we deserve some leadership in City Hall. I’m sick of nothing being done with abandoned properties, tired of seeing homeless people lounging in front of abandoned properties, tired of paying more than my share to the county, and tired of seeing fights in the streets late at night after the bars close. That’s why I’m writing in Jennifer Dougherty for mayor.
Matt Burkhardt
Frederick
