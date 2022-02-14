When we moved to Frederick, our neighborhood was filled with old large shade trees and was home to a variety of wildlife, including hawks and owls. We have witnessed the slow gradual decline of environmental conditions. The owls are gone because most of the large trees have been cut down.
Urban Tree Canopy is a critical indicator of environmental health of cities. The minimum recommended tree canopy percentage is 40 percent. In spite of being labeled “Tree City”, Frederick’s tree canopy is 20 percent, the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region. Worse than Washington, Annapolis, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and even worse than New York City.
Frederick city is aware of this and has programs to replace street trees that have died and an annual program to sell trees to residents at half cost. These are good but too modest. Much more needs to be done.
The street tree replacement program could be greatly expanded to plant in areas of the city possessing few street trees.. Older developments such as Monocacy Village would benefit greatly. In other parts of the city gaps in street tree planting could be filled in. On streets with overhead lines, native understory trees like dogwoods would be a good choice.
Partnerships with willing homeowners could promote and maintain large important shade trees on their properties. Partnerships with private institutions could promote forested ares on their land.The city’s leaders should end the unjustified practice of waiving green space requirements for new developments. These waivers guarantee the drip, drip, drip of environmental degradation.
We have had the misfortune of speaking at city meetings about environmental concerns. You can almost see the eyes of officials glaze over when they realize the environment is the issue. Everyone claims they are concerned with the environment but if it interferes with their objectives they can be quite dismissive. The city has presented projects and claimed they were good for the environment. When citizens pushed back, the city admitted that the project was environmentally bad, but still approved it.
We believe Frederick’s leaders need to be more sensitive to environmental issues. There needs to be a sense of urgency. As a start, we suggest that the city establish an environmental working group to review projects. Ideally this would be composed of city staff similar to those that support historic preservation. Even a chartered citizen volunteer group could perform this function. Such a group could increase the visibility of environmental concerns and get the attention they deserve from our city leadership.
Carol and Bob Lewis
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.