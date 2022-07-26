I’m writing in response to Mr. Patrick O’Brien’s letter in the Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24 edition (Page D2) of The Frederick News-Post. He cites poor parenting, i.e. giving in to a whining or screaming child, as leading to the Democratic party of today. “I’ll kick, scream and destroy ... even if it means destroying the country.”
While I completely agree with him about poor parenting, which in reality is nonparenting, I have one question for Mr. O’Brien: How many Democrats were attacking police and destroying our Capitol, and therefore our democracy, on Jan. 6, 2021?
Trump is an oafish child bully who, when confronted, kicks and screams like a child. His undereducated and conspiracy theory absorbing supporters are incapable of admitting anything wrong, and like that same leader child, use his example to make sense of their world and lash out at everyone rather than accept defeat or that they might possibly be wrong about something. With them, it's always someone else's fault. Tantrums at the check-out line kids when they are denied their candy. Sleepy toddlers who need a nap and whine about everything until they finally cave in to eventuality. In many ways, the GOP congress and Senate are more like the Nelson Muntz "weasel" bully side-kicks that do the bidding of their bully leader. Though in this case, they are more like the henchmen of a mafia Don, with the Don literally having made threats to others to get what he wants. The bigger the lie, the louder and more often it's repeated. The more the lie is repeated, the more those who cannot discern things in an adult manner soak it up and become part of the cult of the lie and will fight to defend even the most evil an ridiculous aspects of the cult until they finally line up at the kool aid stand...and even then they still think everything is all peachy.
groggy, interesting comment. You describe the Democrats and Progressives to a "T", but think switching out the words Democrats and Progressives with "Republicans" will make your comment believable. Talk about the big lie.
More like he describes you to a "T" bhall.....
