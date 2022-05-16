The right to life has been in the news with the recent release of a possible Supreme Court decision on abortion. The individuals who believe an abortion is wrong say they believe that life is sacred, and that it should be a crime to terminate a pregnancy.
If people really believe that life is so sacred, why do we not have universal health care so expectant mothers can receive the needed prenatal care to ensure a healthy birth? Why do we not have government programs to ensure that children receive regular medical exams? Will the government ensure that all children born have sufficient food, clothing, shelter and a good education? Will our government take in and support the children crossing our southern border, who are in need?
More than a few states have passed laws to restrict abortions, and many of these same states have now passed absolute bans on abortion in anticipation of a ruling by the Supreme Court. Obviously, these states believe that life is so important that the government has a responsibility to prohibit all abortions. The proposed laws prioritize the embryo over the rights of the woman to have autonomy over her own body and her own life.
While these states say they are protecting life, many of the same states passed laws prohibiting the wearing of masks in schools — during a pandemic. If a state can prohibit a 12-year-old pregnant child from wearing a mask to school during a pandemic and simultaneously require her to give birth to a child, who could be genetically her sibling, the issue is not about life. The issue is about control. Or do they believe that the right to life stops, after the child is born?
Shannon Bohrer
Thurmont
